UAE: Every login, online post can be traced by hackers, Cyber Security Council warns

The UAE Government Cybersecurity Council has issued a new warning to internet users in the country, highlighting the risks of neglecting to secure their digital footprint.

Every login, online interaction or even sharing a photo on social media leaves a digital trace that can be tracked, making users vulnerable to exploitation and breaches, it noted.

The Council stated that more than 1.4 billion accounts worldwide fall victims to hackers every month, reflecting the scale of cyber threats linked to the digital footprint.

The digital footprint—made up of data collected or shared while using devices and applications—may seem insignificant on the surface, but in reality, it reveals much about the user's behaviour, identity, and privacy, and often makes them prey to exploitation by untrusted applications or hackers.

Two types of digital footprint

The Cybersecurity Council divided the digital footprint into two main types:

The passive footprint, which is collected from users without their knowledge or consent, for example, when websites and applications track their movements or gather data on their online activity without prior notice.

The second is the active footprint, which is intentionally left behind by users, such as the photos and videos they post or even their daily comments and interactions.

The Council explained that the danger of these digital footprints lies in the fact that they open the door to multiple privacy violations, including account hacking, unauthorised access to personal data, monitoring of user behaviour, identity theft, and phishing attacks using stolen information.

Online security tips

The Cybersecurity Council stressed the importance of exercising caution when interacting online—particularly by rejecting friend requests from strangers, reviewing follower lists regularly, and thinking carefully before sharing a location in any post—pointing out that such simple habits can be key to protecting privacy and preventing unwanted tracking.

The Council urged users to download applications only from official stores and to review the permissions requested by apps, assessing whether they are justified. It also emphasised the importance of enabling two-factor authentication to secure digital accounts, including email, social media, and online banking.

It emphasised that digital security is not achieved through technology alone, but starts with individual awareness and personal responsibility when using the internet. Every user, it noted, has a duty to safeguard their privacy and reduce their digital footprint.