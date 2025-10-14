UAE: Every Global Village ticket counts as entry for Dh10 million draw in Season 30

Global Village has partnered with Dream Dubai to launch season-long prize giveaways, giving visitors a chance to win prizes worth up to Dh10 million.

Every Global Village entry ticket will automatically count as an entry into weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, and quarterly draws, leading up to the Dh10 million grand prize at the end of the season.

The draws will take place live on the Global Village Main Stage every Thursday evening. Prizes include cash rewards, iPhones, gold, and cars.

How to take part

Visitors buying tickets at Global Village counters will receive a receipt with a QR code. Scanning the code and entering their details will register them for the draws.

Online ticket buyers will receive an e-ticket with a QR code and link to register.

Once registered, guests are automatically entered into all draws for that week and beyond, including the grand prize draw.

Zeina Dagher, senior vice president of Operations at Global Village, said: “At Global Village, we are always looking for ways to enhance the guest experience, and our partnership with Dream Dubai allows us to bring even more excitement to every visit."

"With incredible prizes to be won throughout the season and a life-changing Grand Prize worth Dh10 million, this initiative is designed to make every entry ticket a gateway to unforgettable memories, and potentially extraordinary rewards.”

The prize draws will run from the beginning of the season until its grand finale, ensuring guests have continuous opportunities to win big while enjoying the diverse entertainment, shopping, dining, and cultural experiences at Global Village.