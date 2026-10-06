UAE, EU cut tariffs to boost trade to nearly $50 billion by 2032

A new trade corridor linking the UAE with five Eurasian markets has officially opened after the UAE-Eurasian Economic Union Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force on Tuesday.

The agreement provides preferential market access between the UAE and the EAEU’s five member states Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia covering more than 86 per cent of tariff lines and about 96 per cent of the value of goods currently traded between the two sides.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The agreement is expected to help increase annual trade between the two markets to nearly $50 billion by 2032.

UAE-EAEU non-oil trade reached $33.6 billion in 2025, up 16 per cent from $29 billion in 2024 and more than four times its 2021 level.

Imports from EAEU countries stood at $17.8 billion last year, while UAE re-exports reached $13.7 billion. In the first half of 2026, bilateral non-oil trade rose a further 6.2 per cent year-on-year to $14.3 billion.

Faster trade, wider market access

The agreement reduces or eliminates customs duties on a broad range of products while simplifying trade procedures and addressing unnecessary barriers.

It also introduces rules covering customs cooperation, e-commerce, economic cooperation and the participation of small and medium-sized businesses in international trade.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said the agreement would turn growing trade momentum into practical opportunities for businesses.

“The entry into force of the UAE-EAEU Economic Partnership Agreement transforms strong commercial momentum into a practical platform for exporters, manufacturers and supply-chain partners,” he said.

“By improving market access, simplifying customs procedures and establishing clear, transparent rules, we are enabling businesses to move goods more efficiently and compete across a market spanning five important Eurasian economies.”

Al Zeyoudi said the agreement would also strengthen supply-chain resilience and food security, while creating opportunities in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, automotive products, technology and precious metals.

Gateway to wider markets

For UAE exporters, it provides preferential access to the EAEU customs market, while businesses from the five member states can use the UAE as a gateway to markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The agreement forms part of the UAE’s wider trade strategy, which seeks to expand non-oil foreign trade and strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics.

The UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement programme, launched in September 2021, has expanded the country’s network of trade partnerships across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The latest agreement further strengthens the UAE’s push to build open, rules-based trade links with high-growth markets and support economic diversification.