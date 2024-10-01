UAE airlines cancel, divert flights as several countries shut airspace amid rising regional tensions

Last year, the country's tourism sector contributed 12 per cent to the country's GDP and provided around 800,000 jobs
UAE based airlines have cancelled and rerouted several flights as airspaces were shut in several parts of the Middle East amid rising regional on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is rerouting a number of its flights on Tuesday (October 1) and Wednesday (October 2) in response to airspace restrictions, the airline confirmed to Khaleej Times.
Etihad also warned that the shutting of airspaces in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon on Tuesday — following Iran’s missile attacks on Israel — “is likely to cause some disruption and delay to a number of flights over the coming days".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“Etihad Airways flights only operate through approved airspace, safety is always our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so,” added the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, noting: “This is a developing situation and the airline is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates.”
Etihad advised its customers to check their flight status on etihad.com. Passengers wishing to change their travel arrangements are encouraged to contact the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on (+971) 600 555 666, or their travel agents.
Local carrier flydubai also rerouted and cancelled some of its flights in response to the ongoing events in the region.
Passengers connecting to these destinations will not be accepted for their onward travel, the airline said in a statement.
"We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our flight schedule accordingly. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority. We are in direct contact with our passengers whose travel plans have been affected," added the carrier.
Passengers are advised to check flights status on flydubai.com for the latest information regarding their flights.
An Emirates spokesperson said that some of its flights had been cancelled and some were diverted amid regional developments.
“Following tonight’s airspace closures, Emirates has cancelled some flights and diverted others. We are closely monitoring the situation and are making all efforts to ensure minimal disruption to customers, while assisting those impacted," the airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
Customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport have been advised to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.
ALSO READ:
Last year, the country's tourism sector contributed 12 per cent to the country's GDP and provided around 800,000 jobs
The wife thanked everyone who supported them, including the Pakistanis who sheltered her husband and the social worker who assisted with the paperwork
The newly refurbished aircraft will operate on daily flights from Dubai to Riyadh and vice versa
Additional lanes can accommodate 3500 more vehicles
Sheikh Khaled will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, and a number of senior officials
Selections will be made next week based on the assignments submitted, with results announced at the end of November
The country also renewed its demand for Iran to 'end its occupation of three UAE islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa'
The tourism and hospitality sector grew by 26 per cent, representing 11.7 per cent of the Emirates’ GDP last year