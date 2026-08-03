Over 70,000 tickets sold as Etihad Rail passengers book trips nearly 2 weeks ahead

More than 70,000 passenger tickets have been sold on the UAE's national railway network since the launch of Etihad Rail's passenger services, with travellers now booking journeys an average of 12 days in advance as rail travel begins to gain traction across the country.

The figures suggest the service is moving beyond a novelty, with passengers increasingly planning business trips, family outings and leisure travel around the train schedule.

"People aren't simply trying the train out of curiosity. They're planning around it," said Azza Al Suwaidi, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Rail.

"When customers are booking nearly two weeks ahead, it tells us passenger rail is already becoming part of how people organise their journeys. That is an important sign that rail is beginning to establish itself as a natural travel choice across the UAE."

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According to Etihad Rail, early demand has come from a wide mix of users, including families, business travellers, school groups, tourists and People of Determination.

Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility, said the diversity of passengers highlights the railway's growing role as a transport option for different travel needs.

"Whether for family journeys, business travel, educational trips, leisure experiences or exploring new destinations across the UAE, we're seeing strong interest from a broad range of customers," she said.

The announcement comes as Etihad Rail continues its introductory operational phase, during which the operator said it will gradually increase capacity in line with demand while maintaining a focus on safety, reliability and customer experience.

The passenger network is also set to expand over the coming months. Dubai and Al Dhaid stations are scheduled to open on September 30, followed by Liwa and Madinat Zayed on November 30, additional stations in Al Dhafra on December 30, and Sharjah on March 30, 2027.

The expansion is expected to further improve connectivity between major population centres and destinations across the UAE.