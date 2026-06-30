Aboard UAE's first passenger train: What an Etihad Rail trip feels like

It was 4.45am when I arrived at Fujairah's Madinat Al Hilal station, but the atmosphere felt nothing like the early hours. The station was buzzing with excited people gathered to witness Etihad Rail's first passenger train journey.

The air was filled with the rhythmic chants of Emirati Razfa, a traditional dance, and the aroma of Arabic coffee. People flocked to the station early, wide awake and excited, taking photos and videos, documenting the landmark day for posterity.

I printed my ticket as a keepsake, although I could have easily zoomed past the barriers using the QR code on my Etihad Rail app. Walking through the gates was entirely seamless. And there it was, waiting for us, the UAE’s first passenger train.

Stepping inside the gleaming train coaches, I was immediately struck by how spacious the cabin felt. I had booked a standard ticket, not Premium, but the seat size and generous legroom exceeded my expectations.

Finding my seat was easy, thanks to the friendly and cooperative staff who guided passengers through the aisles. Every detail seemed designed for commuter convenience: a sturdy fold-out tray table, a dedicated hook to hang bags, and balanced air-conditioning.

I was riding a train for the first time in my life, and the fact that it was in the UAE, as an Emirati, filled me with pride. Everything about this train felt like the future. I was prepared to savour every moment of this journey.

As the doors closed and the train smoothly glided out of the station, the start was sweetened by the onboard hospitality. We were served traditional Arabic coffee and a special treat: chocolates crafted exclusively for Etihad Rail by an Emirati chef, featuring flavours such as Seven Spices and Date & Caramel.

One remarkable aspect of the journey was how quiet it was. We barely felt the movement of the train. As we left Fujairah, the sun rose, casting a golden glow between the rugged mountains. It was a breathtaking sight. Slowly, as we sped westward, the dramatic mountains gave way to the rolling dunes and sweeping desert plains.

The atmosphere on board was incredibly relaxed. Some passengers immediately opened their laptops to work, taking advantage of the free onboard Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat. Others chatted excitedly with their families, soaking in the novelty of the experience.

Time flew, and before we knew it, the train was approaching the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. The crew passed through the aisles, distributing complimentary breakfast boxes featuring sandwiches and croissants, along with karak tea and water.

Shortly after breakfast, the overhead screens and audio announcements gently informed us that we were nearing the Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi and should prepare to disembark.

As we stepped off the train, we were met with yet another warm reception in the Capital. The entire process from boarding in Fujairah to stepping out into the bright Abu Dhabi morning had been completely frictionless.

It was fast, comfortable, and entirely stress-free. For anyone who has spent years driving between the emirates, this isn’t just a new way to travel; it is a completely new way to live and work in the UAE.