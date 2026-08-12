Machboos, Arabic coffee: Etihad Rail launches onboard dining with Emirati delicacies

Passengers on the Etihad Rail will be able to enjoy a taste of the UAE while travelling between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, following the launch of a special onboard dining experience.

The new menu has been created by Capital Catering, the food and drink arm of Adnec Group, and is designed to celebrate the flavours, traditions and hospitality of the UAE.

The onboard offering is built around the theme of ‘A Journey Through the Emirates’. It features dishes that use ingredients deeply connected to the region, including dates, saffron, cardamom, local honey and Arabic coffee.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The menu has been developed by award-winning chef Maitha Warshaw, one of the UAE’s leading culinary talents offers passengers dishes that feels familiar, contemporary and distinctively reflective of the UAE. Her aim is to blend modern rail travel with traditional Emirati cooking.

Honouring traditions

One standout item is a contemporary version of Machboos, a classic Emirati rice dish. Chef Maitha’s interpretation includes slow-braised short rib served with fragrant spiced rice. The dish reflects the wider thinking behind the menu: honouring old recipes while presenting them in a modern and memorable way.

During the first few weeks of operations, Chef Maitha personally interacted with travellers on board. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with passengers enjoying both the taste and the story behind each dish.

Etihad Rail says the culinary experience is about much more than feeding travellers. “Passenger rail is about more than moving people from one destination to another,” said Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility. “It is about allowing passengers to experience the UAE in a new way – from the landscapes they pass through to the stories and traditions that define the nation. Through this collaboration, we are bringing elements of Emirati culture and hospitality into the journey itself.”

Hamed Al Qubaisi, Director Commercial Capital Catering + Services, said that the partnership reflects the growing importance of food in modern travel. “It reflects the important role catering plays in the future of travel, where every detail contributes to comfort, service and a sense of place,” he said. :By bringing Emirati flavours and hospitality onboard, we are helping create a passenger journey that is not only efficient and modern, but also deeply connected to the culture and identity of the UAE.”

The offerings

The onboard menu includes carefully chosen selections for both Comfort and Premium classes. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options are available, depending on journey times. A dedicated children’s menu has also been created, ensuring families feel welcome and included.

To mark the introduction of passenger services, Etihad Rail guests are welcomed for a limited time with a complimentary signature Ghaf Juice Shot inspired by the UAE's national tree, alongside a selection of locally inspired chocolates including Seven Spices, Date & Caramel and Gahwa & Cardamom varieties.

Traditional Arabic coffee service is also available, complemented by a selection of fresh juices, specialty coffees and premium teas.

From the first sip of Arabic coffee to the last bite of spiced rice, every element of the journey on Etihad Rail is designed to remind passengers that they are travelling through the heart of the UAE.