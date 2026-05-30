UAE, Eswatini sign deal allowing visa-free travel between both countries

The agreement is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and making travel between the two countries easier, while supporting wider cooperation across different sectors

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 30 May 2026, 1:17 PM
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The UAE and Eswatini have signed a memorandum of understanding to waive entry visa requirements for both countries.

The deal was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Princess Lindiwe, Minister of Home Affairs.

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The agreement is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and making travel between the two countries easier, while supporting wider cooperation across different sectors.

Both sides said the move reflects their shared commitment to deepening relations and expanding opportunities for coordination and partnership.

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