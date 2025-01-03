UAE establishes new civil defence authority with committee for grievances

It will also prepare evacuation plans for residents when necessary and ensure residential and institutional buildings are adequately equipped
In an effort to modernise the country's civil protection framework, the UAE Government has issued a federal decree-law to reorganise the Civil Defence Authority.
It aims to enhance the country's readiness to respond to emergencies and disasters while ensuring the highest standards of public safety and protection.
The decree establishes a new entity named 'Civil Defense Authority' that will operate as part of the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Management Authority. Earlier, the Civil Defense Department used to operate under the Ministry of Interior.
The reorganisation focuses on improving coordination between local and federal entities working in civil defence, developing advanced alert and evacuation systems, providing care for affected individuals, and forming specialised teams for relief efforts.
The authority is also responsible for creating hazards prevention programmes and establishing safety standards, securing buildings and facilities against fire hazards, and deploying rapid response teams to incident sites to extinguish fires effectively.
The authority's duties extend to establishing and equipping specialised risk management centres and public alert systems to warn residents of potential hazards. It will also prepare evacuation plans for residents when necessary and ensure residential and institutional buildings are adequately equipped. Medical and social care will also be provided for affected individuals in collaboration with relevant entities.
To further bolster national preparedness, the authority is tasked with procuring and maintaining equipment essential for civil defence operations. It also coordinates essential services—medical, social, engineering, administrative, and educational—to ensure continuity during times of disasters.
Additionally, the authority organises efforts and collaborates with entities that have internal security systems, such as oil companies and airports, to provide support as required.
The Civil Defense Authority is committed to forming specialised teams to carry out response and relief operations in affected areas. It will be organising joint training programmes for civil defence personnel and volunteers and implements awareness campaigns to educate residents on the necessary actions during emergencies.
The Authority's responsibilities also include monitoring radiological, chemical, and biological hazards and taking the necessary measures to address them in coordination with relevant authorities. Furthermore, it enhances cooperation among the emirates to establish support centres that improve civil defence services at national and international levels.
The Civil Defense Authority will prioritise coordination with entities that maintain internal security and safety systems, such as oil companies and airports, to ensure effective support and assistance when required. This includes organising methods for providing aid and fostering efficient collaboration during emergencies.
The Civil Defence Authority is tasked with forming specialised teams for response and relief operations in disaster-affected areas. It will organise training programs and joint simulation exercises for civil defence personnel and volunteers to enhance their readiness for various emergency scenarios. Additionally, the authority will oversee awareness campaigns to educate residents about necessary precautions and procedures during emergencies.
The Authority requires entities to refrain from issuing any licenses for properties or facilities unless they first obtain a certificate verifying compliance with safety and prevention standards.
The decree establishes a dedicated committee to review compensation claims related to damages caused by civil defence operations, with a grievance mechanism in place. It also enforces strict penalties, including imprisonment of up to six months or fines of up to Dh250,000 for violations of the law or disruptions to civil defence activities.
ALSO READ: