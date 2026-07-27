UAE shuts down 31 firms, refers 104 for legal action over environmental violations

Authorities in the UAE shut down 31 establishments for violating environmental laws and referred another 104 to the relevant committees for legal action during the first half of 2026.

The move came after 30 joint inspection campaigns conducted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in cooperation with local authorities across the country.

A total of 269 establishments were inspected, including pet shops, livestock and bird markets, nurseries and other outlets involved in regulated activities.

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The campaigns also led to warnings being issued to 45 establishments, requiring them to rectify their status. The activities of another 16 establishments were suspended until their violations were addressed and all legal requirements were met.

Animal-related businesses put on notice

Inspectors examined whether establishments were complying with animal welfare laws, environmental safety regulations and legislation governing the international trade in endangered species.

The campaigns also targeted businesses operating without completing necessary regulatory procedures. The authority issued circulars urging owners of animal-related businesses to regularise their operations and refrain from conducting activities without the required licenses.

These businesses were given a grace period to complete the procedures before legal action would be taken against those that remained non-compliant.

Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at MOCCAE, said the joint inspections demonstrated the importance of cooperation between federal and local authorities.

“These inspections reflect the ministry’s commitment to fostering partnerships and integrating the roles of federal and local authorities,” Al Zaabi said.

He added that the coordinated approach would improve the country’s monitoring system, strengthen the enforcement of environmental legislation and encourage establishments to comply with the rules governing their activities.

Al Zaabi also stressed that awareness was essential to encouraging voluntary compliance. Traders, breeders and other stakeholders must understand both the importance of environmental regulations and the penalties imposed for violating them, he said.

Effective enforcement and greater awareness can help support food security, protect biodiversity, conserve nature and promote the long-term sustainability of related sectors.

Social media accounts under scrutiny

The authority's monitoring efforts extend beyond physical establishments. Specialised teams are tracking accounts across social media platforms that publish or promote content suspected of violating relevant laws and regulations.

Authorities may take action and issue judicial violation reports against offending accounts.

The ministry is also adopting digital solutions and advanced technologies to automate inspections and audits of licensed environmental, agricultural, animal and fisheries establishments across the UAE.

According to MOCCAE, the electronic compliance system is intended to accelerate procedures, improve monitoring and increase the accuracy of follow-up measures.

The initiative also supports the objectives of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Program by simplifying regulatory processes and improving government efficiency.

Public urged to report violations

The ministry is conducting training programs for specialised personnel at relevant entities to clarify their responsibilities and strengthen their ability to enforce environmental legislation.

It is also publishing multilingual awareness material on its verified social media accounts and holding workshops, interactive sessions and educational lectures for school and university students.

Members of the public can submit comments and report suspected violations of environmental laws and regulations through the Tawasul 171 platform.