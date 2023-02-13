UAE entrepreneur donates Dh5 million to Turkey, Syria quake relief

Even though his friends were not always agreeing with his choices, Omar Farooq said he was lucky to have the support of his family
UAE-based entrepreneur and philanthropist has announced a donation of Dh5 million to the Emirates Red Crescent’s ‘Bridges of Goodness’ campaign to support the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.
During the first day of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, offered the fund donation to the Emirates Red Crescent for relief efforts.
The fund will be used to support both nations with urgent humanitarian supplies, medicines, and funding relocation efforts for families affected by the natural calamity.
Dr Shamsheer’s donation follows the UAE leadership’s support and efforts to extend philanthropic assistance to the quake-hit countries.
“The UAE leadership’s quick response to the disaster in Turkey and Syria demonstrates their unwavering commitment to humanitarian support and causes. The Dh5 million fund donation is part of our ongoing efforts to assist with overall relief work in the quake-hit region. My heart goes out to all affected by the devastating earthquake, and I hope this contribution will support their needs,” said Dr Shamsheer.
The Emirates Red Crescent expressed appreciation for the generous donation from Dr Shamsheer, noting that it will be used to fund the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas as part of its ‘Bridges of Goodness’ campaign.
In the past, Dr Shamsheer has assisted communities during natural disasters through several notable initiatives like joining the ‘Giving Pledge’, the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, and contributions to the Indian Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund among others.
Starting from Sunday, the Emirates Red Crescent and the partnering UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations are directly collecting donations in cash and in kind over the course of two weeks. Those interested in donating can log on to: http://emiratesrc.ae/relief/ or can register via: volunteers.ae.
