UAE entrepreneur awarded India’s top honour for expats

UAE-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Siddharth Balachandran will be conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), the highest honour for Indians living outside of the country.
Balachandran, the founder, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd, is an active member of the Indian community here and has been the chairman of India Club, Dubai. He is also a patron governor of the Indian Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi.
Buimerc Corporation, headquartered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is the holding company of various subsidiaries operating across diversified lines of business and has significant investment portfolios in the USA and the EU.
The PBSA is bestowed by the Indian President as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas that is held once every two years and is given to non-resident Indians (NRIs), persons of Indian origin (PIOs) or organisations established and run by such Indians, in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the country and abroad.
This year will be the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and will be held over three days in Madhya Pradesh starting January 8.
