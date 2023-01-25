UAE: Enjoy fireworks, music concerts, win cars at Sheikh Zayed Festival this weekend

On Thursday at the Heritage Village Theatre, renowned singers Fatima Zahrat Al-Ain and Rawda will perform from 9pm until 11pm

This weekend, visitors at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi can witness spectacular fireworks displays, win cars in raffle draws, enjoy music concerts and participate in other competitions.

The festival is set to witness an amazing array of special events, shows and competitions, all dedicated to the visitors from the community and all over the world, including many fun and exciting activities.

This week's events at the Festival include a musical concert to be held on Thursday, January 26th at the Heritage Village Theatre, where renowned singers Fatima Zahrat Al-Ain and Rawda, will perform from 9pm until 11pm.

On Saturday, January 28, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will feature the weekly firework displays, accompanied by mesmerising music and dazzling Emirates Fountain and laser show.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, January 29, there will be raffle draws for cars and many other valuable prizes at the Festival, where there will be a chance to win cars, gifts and other prizes. All competitions require that the winner be present at the Festival during the timing of these raffles.

In addition, the festival is welcoming back its “Extreme Weekends”, which will take place starting Wednesday, January 25 and continuing until February 25, with stunning freestyle motocross and car drifting shows, in a series of gravity defying stunts which will run on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for a month.

The festival continues its rich list of daily events and entertainment performances that cross boundaries of entertainment and culture. These events include the Heritage Village, the Global Civilization Parade, the "Al Wathba Custom Show" competitions and other events designed to entertain all family members.

This year, the Sheikh Zayed Festival focuses on emphasising the message of "Hayakum" (Welcome) to its visitors, which is a prominent theme running through its many events and shows presented by the Festival on a daily basis, attracting thousands of visitors.

Festival attendees can enjoy hundreds of entertaining shows, daily and weekly, most notably the "Emirates Fountain and Laser Shows”, which has been further developed with content upgrades to delight audiences with impressive and innovative artistic shows attracting visitors of all ages.

