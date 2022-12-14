UAE: Enhance mood and tackle toxic stress through exercise, urge experts

UAE: Middle East Women Board of Directors 2022 leads discussions on reducing gender gap, increasing representation
UAE residents and people throughout the world are reporting high levels of stress and burnout, say psychologists, with brain fog, fragmented attention, an inability to focus, and poor memory among the many cognitive impairments that accompany it.
Experts believe that the hectic pace of life and the demand of the work week put an immense amount of pressure on mental and brain health. “There is good news – you can do something not just to protect [yourself] against the toxic effects of stress, but also to reverse the effects,” said Dr Saliha Afridi, clinical psychologist and managing director of The Lighthouse Arabia.
"You have the power to change your brain. All you have to do is lace up your running shoes", said Dr Afridi, quoting John Ratey, an associate clinical professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and an internationally recognised expert in neuropsychiatry.
Residents of the UAE, specifically Dubai, however, are in luck, as the emirate is keen to prioritise the physical and mental health of its citizens. Every year, the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) brings a new opportunity to the city, and serves as a reminder of the importance of incorporating fitness and physical activity into daily routines.
With this year’s DFC having just wrapped up, if you happen to be one of the 2.2 million people who took part, now is the time to ensure you continue with your 30 minutes of daily exercise – not just for your physical health, but also for your mental health.
Dr Afridi notes 3 reasons why exercise improves mental well-being and protects against stress. “Exercise protects against the effects of toxic stress on your brain, increases your threshold of stress, and reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety while inducing euphoric feelings,” said Dr Afridi.
Dr Lakshmi Saranya, clinical psychologist at Mediclinic Deira, said that exercise induces blood circulation to the brain, stimulating the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis to enhance your mood. “Exercise influences the limbic system, which is responsible for enhancing your mood or motivation."
"It reduces fear or anxiety in response to stress, and also helps [with] improving the functioning of the hippocampus… the part responsible for memory.”
Here are Dr Saliha Afridi's tips for the country's residents to help optimise brain performance:
Psychologists note that the fitness challenge is a highly exciting opportunity, and a reminder of the importance of incorporating fitness and physical activity into our daily lives.
“DFC is taking responsibility for the health of the city's residents through the incorporation of social measures [that also serve as] reminders to [maintain] a balance within oneself and with the environment,” said Dr Saranya.
“Health-related behaviours can improve with health promotion programmes [like these]. [They] enhance the motivation and the competitive spirit of a person to remain healthy,” she concluded.
