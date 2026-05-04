UAE engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones on May 4

The Ministry of Defence affirms that it is on high alert and ready to deal with any threats and to firmly confront all attempts to undermine the state's security

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 4 May 2026, 11:08 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The Ministry of Defence announced that on May 4, 2026, UAE air defences engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 drones originating from Iran, resulting in 3 moderate injuries.

Recommended For You

Situation safe: UAE residents advised to resume normal activities with caution after alert

Situation safe: UAE residents advised to resume normal activities with caution after alert

UAE says Iran fired drones at Adnoc oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, no injuries

UAE says Iran fired drones at Adnoc oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, no injuries

UAE air defences currently engaging missile, UAV threats

UAE air defences currently engaging missile, UAV threats

3 Indians injured after drone attack causes fire in Fujairah

3 Indians injured after drone attack causes fire in Fujairah

UAE air defence forces responding to missile threat

UAE air defence forces responding to missile threat

 

The UAE’s emergency alert system was triggered a couple of times on May 4 as Iranian missiles were detected after a ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran conflict came into effect on April 9.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Since the start of Iran's brazen attacks on the UAE, air defences have engaged 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 drones.

This brings the total number of injuries to 227 cases, from multiple nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

The total number of deaths also reached 3, one of whom was a civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, while the total number of civilian deaths reached 10 from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it is on high alert and ready to deal with any threats and to firmly confront all attempts to undermine the state's security, thereby ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability and protecting its interests and national capabilities.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Situation safe: UAE residents advised to resume normal activities with caution after alert

2

Iran Guards say US options are 'impossible' military operation or 'bad deal'

3

WhatsApp in UAE: Banking ban, private chat rules, new web calling feature explained

4

UAE says Iran fired drones at Adnoc oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, no injuries

5

Fire breaks out at Fujairah Oil Industries Zone after drone strike