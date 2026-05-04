UAE engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones on May 4

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The Ministry of Defence announced that on May 4, 2026, UAE air defences engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 drones originating from Iran, resulting in 3 moderate injuries.

The UAE’s emergency alert system was triggered a couple of times on May 4 as Iranian missiles were detected after a ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran conflict came into effect on April 9.

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Since the start of Iran's brazen attacks on the UAE, air defences have engaged 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 drones.

This brings the total number of injuries to 227 cases, from multiple nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

The total number of deaths also reached 3, one of whom was a civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, while the total number of civilian deaths reached 10 from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it is on high alert and ready to deal with any threats and to firmly confront all attempts to undermine the state's security, thereby ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability and protecting its interests and national capabilities.