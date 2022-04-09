UAE: Enec CEO ranks 11th in '100 Most Powerful Arabs 2022' list

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi has led the Barakah Plant since its inception

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi (Photo: Enec)

Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec) has been ranked 11th in Gulf Business’ 100 Most Powerful Arabs 2022 report.

The UAE’s sustainable powerhouse, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which was activated last year, is at the core of the country's global success story in tackling climate change, a statement by Wam said.

Al Hammadi has led the development of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme and the Barakah Plant since its inception.

Enec has now passed the halfway mark in commencing the full commercial operation of the plant, with units 1 and 2 both generating clean electricity every day. Once fully operational, the plant will be providing 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs, completely carbon emission free.

Enec’s leadership has showcased a new model to the world for new nuclear developments, with Barakah recognised as one of the most successful new build nuclear energy programmes, clean, mega-projects globally in terms of project management and cost.

The plant demonstrates the success of the UAE’s long-term investment to diversify its energy portfolio and achieve Net Zero, with clean electricity being a key geopolitical asset for the UAE in the future. Nuclear energy in the UAE also helps support energy security, drive rapid decarbonisation of the power sector and tackle climate change.

On Friday, it was reported that five of UAE's top personalities have been ranked among the top 10 of the Gulf Business's Top 100 Arab Power List for 2022.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), ranked second, while Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, came in third.

Ranking fifth, eighth and ninth respectively were Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala; Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, Founder, Emaar; and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, who is the only woman in the top 10 positions.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General Office at Expo 2020 Dubai, came in at the 15th position of the prestigious list.

