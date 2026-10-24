UAE employers rethink hiring as AI makes it harder to verify candidates’ real skills

Artificial intelligence is making it easier for jobseekers to put together polished CVs and prepare convincing interview answers. But for UAE employers, this is creating a new challenge: how do they know whether a candidate can actually do the job, rather than simply present themselves well on paper?

The concern is reflected in a new US study, which found that 60 per cent of hiring professionals are finding it harder to assess candidates’ real capabilities as AI becomes more widely used in recruitment.

The proportion of employers who said they were still figuring out how to assess AI skills effectively doubled from 16 per cent in 2025 to 32 per cent in 2026, according to the Workforce Decoded Report.

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The issue is increasingly relevant to the UAE job market, where recruiters face the task of looking beyond AI-assisted applications to establish what candidates genuinely know and can deliver.

As a result, employers are placing greater emphasis on practical assessments, real-world examples of past work and candidates’ ability to explain how they approach problems, putting what applicants can demonstrate under closer scrutiny than what their CVs claim.

Aws Ismail, co-founder of Onyx AI Solutions, said the difficulty stems partly from hiring processes that continue to place too much emphasis on written applications.

“Candidates now use AI to write better applications, so the CV alone tells you less than it used to. Employers who are still screening on paper will find it harder. Employers who have updated how they assess people are finding it easier.”

He believes AI can also help employers reach talent they might otherwise overlook, particularly in an international workforce such as the UAE's, where applicants may not necessarily be strong writers or may be applying in a second language.

“Plenty of capable people have been overlooked because they aren't strong writers or are applying in their second language. In a market as international as the UAE, that's a lot of talent. AI helps them present what they can really do.”

Why polished CVs are no longer enough

Nickie Wilson, executive director of Genie Recruitment in UAE, said AI should theoretically make it easier to identify candidates’ skills, but its use by applicants has complicated the process.

“The challenge is that candidates are also using it to optimise their CVs making it harder to distinguish genuine experience and ability from a well written application.”

Some employers are introducing practical assignments to test candidates’ abilities, but even these assessments are not immune to AI assistance. Wilson said recruiters must look beyond the final answer to understand how a candidate arrived at it.

She also cautioned against allowing automated shortlisting to replace professional judgement, particularly when AI-generated applications begin to look increasingly similar.

“My concern is that without human judgement, they risk selecting the candidates who are best at using AI to present themselves, rather than those best equipped to do the job.”

Wilson said this is increasing the value of traditional recruitment skills, including direct conversations, targeted headhunting and a detailed understanding of candidates' track records.

“A CV can get someone noticed, but a recruiter needs to establish what that person has actually delivered.”

Employers shift towards evidence-based hiring

For Nisha Nair, recruitment manager at Innovations Global, the answer lies in moving towards a more evidence-based, competency-driven approach that tests what candidates can actually do rather than relying primarily on qualifications and job titles.

She said employers are placing greater emphasis on practical assignments, scenario-based interviews, technical evaluations, structured questioning and verification of candidates' experience and achievements.

“For senior and specialist positions, it is particularly important to understand how candidates have handled real business challenges, made decisions and contributed to measurable outcomes.”

Nair added recruitment must establish whether applicants have the skills, judgement and adaptability needed to succeed in a role.

She acknowledged that AI can help qualified candidates communicate their experience more effectively, identify suitable opportunities and prepare for interviews. However, it can also help applicants with limited relevant experience create convincing applications, potentially widening the gap between perceived competence and actual capability.

“The concern is not the use of AI itself, but whether the information presented accurately reflects the candidate’s own skills, experience and contribution.”

Ismail said AI can help address the problem when it is used to assess applicants rather than simply improve their applications. At Onyx, he said, AI-powered interviews allow recruiters to speak to candidates, ask follow-up questions and evaluate responses against role requirements.

“You can use AI to write about a skill. You can't use it to fake one in a live conversation.”