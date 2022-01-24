UAE: Emiratis urged to register firearms within 3 months

New campaign reminds citizens of the security, safety rules involved in acquiring a weapon

Reuters file for illustrative purposes

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 4:53 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 5:05 PM

In a new campaign launched on Monday, Emiratis who own unlicensed weapons are given the opportunity to register their firearms within three months to be exempted from legal accountability.

The initiative aims to help citizens legalise their ownership of any kind of weapon or ammunition and avoid legal consequences, provided that they register within the specified period, according to Mohammed Suhail Saeed Al Neyadi, director-general of Weapons and Hazardous Materials at the National Security.

The campaign - headed by the Department of Weapons and Hazardous Materials at the National Security in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior (MoI) - was introduced during a Press conference at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Neyadi reminded citizens that under Federal Decree Law No. (17) of 2019 Concerning Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives, Military Hardware and Hazardous Materials, all such items should be licensed and registered with the authorities concerned.

The new initiative supports the rights of citizens to acquire weapons and ammunition in accordance with the laws of the country, while ensuring that the legal procedures are followed, Al Neyadi said, urging Emiratis to take advantage of the campaign.

Besides registration, the initiative also helps owners dispose of unlicensed weapons or request that they be disabled, through a free electronic service on the MoI’s website www.moi.gov.ae and smart app (moiuae).

“Acquisition of weapons or ammunition has special safety requirements, so we would like to remind citizens of the security guidelines for acquiring a firearm and the security and safety precautions they include for storing them at home or storage or when transporting or using them,” said Col Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, acting director of the Directorate of Weapons and Explosives at the Ministry of Interior.

More details about the campaign and the steps involved in registration can be found on the MoI website and on www.alderman.ae. Citizens may also follow the initiative’s Instagram page @Aldaraman.ae.

The MoI has designated the toll-free number 8005000 for citizens’ enquiries regarding the procedures for registration.