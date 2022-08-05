UAE: Emiratis can apply for Nafis’ Healthcare Programme until August 14

Initiative aims to attract 2,000 locals, especially high school graduates, in 2022

By WAM Published: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 5:19 PM

The Healthcare Programme, an initiative by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), will continue to receive applications from UAE nationals, particularly high school graduates, until August 14.

State news agency WAM said the programme is in line with the UAE government’s objectives to increase Emiratisation in the private sector, enhance their capabilities and enable them to find promising job opportunities in the healthcare sector, which is a strategic priority sector in the UAE.

The programme aims to attract 2,000 Emiratis in 2022.

Emirati candidates interested in applying for the programme can visit the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s official Instagram page (@mohre_uae) and tap the link in bio, and then choose the educational institution of their choice. The link is also available across official MoHRE accounts on other social media platforms. The application can also be completed via Nafis’ website, as well as Nafis’ official social media accounts.

The Healthcare Programme is being undertaken in cooperation with a selection of higher education institutions in the country, including Fatima College of Health Sciences, Higher Colleges of Technology and Fujairah University. The Programme offers scholarships, monthly incentives and job opportunities in the healthcare sector after graduation for those who fulfil the specified criteria.

ALSO READ:

The Nafis programme includes several other initiatives, including the Emirati Salary Support Scheme, Merit Programme, Child Allowance Scheme, Unemployment Benefit, Pension Programme, On-the-job Training Support, and Apprenticeship Programme Support.