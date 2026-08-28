Mother of the Nation wishes 'pillars' of UAE on Emirati Women's Day in heartfelt text

The Mother of the Nation early on Friday wished "daughters of the UAE" on the ocassion of Emirati Women's Day in a heartfelt text message.

The mass text message arrived across phones at around 7.30am marking the start of the ocassion in a joyous way.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi called Emirati women the "extension of a cherished journey, a precious trust in the nation's present, and a promise for its future", in the heartwarming message.

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In her message, she told Emirati women that they were pillars of the nation and asked them to uphold their values.

"Always remain as the UAE has known you: true to your values, proud of your nation, proactive in your contributions, and confident that when ambition is paired with responsibility, it creates an enduring impact." Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, Mother Of The Nation

Sheikha Fatima also paid homage to the men and institutions that have supported women and opened "doors of opportunity" for them.

"In the spirit of the Union, we will emerge stronger and better," she added.

She closed the message by reminding Emirati women that they are at the heart of the nation.

"The UAE has always moved towards the future with unity and shared purpose, firmly believing that people are its greatest investment, and that women are the heart of society, a pillar of its progress, and active partners in shaping the future of the most precious of nations - the United Arab Emirates."

This year, the UAE will celebrate Emirati Women's Day for a month, with festivities starting on August 28, 2026.

The announcement was made earlier by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who said in a letter to Emiratis: "As the horizon of ambition expands with you and through you, our celebration this year will not be limited to a single day."

Celebrated annually on August 28, Emirati Women’s Day has become a key moment to reflect on progress, renew commitments to gender equality, and celebrate the achievements of women across the country.