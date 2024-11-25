Ahmed AlRaeesi turned his adversity to advocacy — spreading awareness about how speed thrills but kills — after a tragic incident changed his life forever.

It was on one fateful day during the pandemic, November 3, 2020, that the 26-year-old's life flipped upside down. What started as an argument between his brother and another driver on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road escalated into a car accident, marking a life-altering moment for the young Emirati.

In the aftermath of the accident, Ahmed has dedicated himself to advocacy, working closely with Dubai Police, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, among other organisations, to champion inclusion.

He continuously participates in several awareness campaigns, urging the youth to rethink reckless driving.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the launch of the Regional Road Safety Report in the Eastern Mediterranean Region in Abu Dhabi on Monday, he said, “I know speed thrills and you love the adrenaline rush but nobody wants to try this. It’s very hard. Waking up every morning and going anywhere. I have to use a wheelchair every day. I have to wash the silicon leg. It’s a long daily process. It’s not easy. It requires a lot of energy and effort.”

Ahmed AlRaeesi

'Recklessness destroys souls’

Ahmed, who now has his own podcast, shares stories of resilience from individuals who overcame disabilities and became champions in their fields. His mission is clear — to inspire others to see possibilities, not limitations.

Translating a quote from Arabic, he said, “Recklessness destroys the soul of young people.” As a co-passenger in the speeding vehicle, Ahmed found himself trapped in the mangled wreckage for two harrowing hours. Heat from the transmission scorched his foot, and only a meticulous rescue operation by the emergency response teams, involving cutting the car’s roof, saved his life.

Soon after, he slipped into a coma for nine days, during which he felt himself teetering between life and another realm.

“I have experienced this but thankfully, I came back to life. I didn't come back with the same physical shadow, but with a different one, though my soul remains the same. I got a second chance, but sadly, many others don’t. It’s not worth losing a limb over a piece of metal or the thrill of speed.”

'Felt an emptiness’

Upon waking up in the hospital, Ahmed was greeted by the voice of his doctor, now a friend. “Ahmed, wake up. This is Dr David. You are at the hospital and are fine.” Yet, his ordeal was far from over. Struggling to process the extent of his injuries, Ahmed finally confronted his mother after a few days, with a plea for truth.

“When I woke up, I knew I’d been in an accident, but I wasn’t sure if my leg was still there. One day, while I was in the ICU, my mother and I were sitting together. I told her I felt like everyone was lying to me. Initially, I couldn’t move, and when I woke up, even though my leg had been amputated, the nerves still made it feel like my toes were moving. But deep down, I sensed something was wrong.

"No one was answering my questions directly, so I turned to my mother and said, ‘You’re the one person in the world who wouldn’t lie to me. Tell me the truth — does my leg still exist?’ She lowered her chin, and in that moment, I had my answer. It was a big ‘shock for me’. I went to sleep and woke up again, but there was a profound sense of emptiness. I was only 22. At first, I thought life was over, khallas, a life with disabilities.”

“But then I decided…people will not see my disability, they will see my ability.”

However, Ahmed’s journey of recovery was gruelling. Through intensive rehabilitation, he learned to walk again, albeit with difficulty. But it wasn’t just physical healing he sought — it was purpose.

“It’s not easy to walk with one leg…because I feel like I am jumping. After all these years, I have put that in the past, but you never return to that kind of a normal life…the way life was earlier. When I initially walked in front of people, I felt a different vibe. Even when I go to the gym, and work out in front of others, it is challenging. But ultimately, it depends on your thoughts.”