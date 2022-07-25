UAE: Emirati student keen to serve people completes 3,000 volunteer hours

She has previously volunteered for National Survey, Expo 2020 Dubai, the first line of defense at Seha

Shaima Moosa Karam

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 9:09 PM

An Emirati university student has completed 3,000 volunteer hours through serving her community on various humanitarian fronts.

Shaima Moosa Karam, who's currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and majoring in Radio and Television Production at Ajman University, says she loves giving back to the society that has nurtured her, and she can only do this through volunteering to serve the UAE people.

"I love helping people, and it is good that the UAE has allowed us to volunteer and serve our people through various initiatives and activities," she told Khaleej Times on Monday.

"Volunteering is a culture rooted in the Emirati society, and it has become part of my life. Through volunteering, I am giving back to my community."

UAE authorities have accredited many volunteer teams to implement humanitarian initiatives targeting various segments of society.

Karam, who has spent more than a year in volunteering and community work, says she has completed 3,000 volunteer hours by helping the community in several national humanitarian initiatives to give back to her homeland.

The Emirati has previously volunteered for National Survey in Dubai and Ajman where she has completed more than 1,500 hours, the first line of defense at Seha - Abu Dhabi Health Services, Expo 2020 Dubai where she served at the UN Pavilion and the Youth Pavilion and also volunteered to serve in many other humanitarian community initiatives, Volunteer Community Service Group and others.

"Volunteerism is an important aspect of the community and I have on many occasions spread the culture of volunteering and promoted the values of volunteer work in the community," said Karam.

"I always take part in spreading awareness about volunteering as it enhances solidarity, cooperation, participation, sacrifice and altruism for the sake of the happiness of others and the service of the nation."

The Emirati says she has volunteered in the national survey centres and carried out several frontline tasks and responsibilities, including completion of registration and reception processes, supervision of travellers' reports, laboratory examinations, and other tasks.

"I have also been part of many volunteer teams accredited in the country in implementing many communities and humanitarian initiatives targeting various segments," she said.

"During my previous volunteering at the Expo 2020 Dubai, specifically at UN and Youth pavilions, I learned a lot of things from this international fair and acquired a lot of skills that will add to my experience and which will help me in my future career," said Karam.

The UAE stresses the culture of volunteering in promoting sustainable development and building a better future for new generations. The UAE has many organisations that engage in volunteering activities and community service, including a national volunteering portal which supports volunteering activities across the country.

