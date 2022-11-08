UAE: Emirati photographer shares five tips for aspiring shutterbugs

He delves into techniques to master the art form during a session at Sharjah International Book Fair

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 5:41 PM

Aspiring shutterbugs received invaluable tips from Emirati photographer Mohammed Ali on how to master the art form and unleash creativity during a session at the Social Media station at the ongoing 41st Sharjah International Book Fair.

Ali shared five tips to master the art form to produce perfect pictures and videos. He said: "Focus on your passion in photography or videography because as long as it's what you love most, it will keep you inspired and moving forward, thinking outside the box and creating amazing work."

His second tip focused on lightning, an essential element in photography and filmmaking. He said that photographers should focus on the source of lightning, whether external or internal, to ensure it works to the photographers' advantage.

"Using Tripods is essential, especially in videography, because it ensures stability and consistency in the scene,” he continued.

The exposure triangle is fundamental in the field of photography. He said it is an analogy to explain the main elements that affect the exposure in a photograph: aperture, shutter speed, and ISO. All three aspects must be in balance to get a perfectly exposed shot. Mastering how they go together is fundamental to learning photography or videography.

He added: "My final advice is to pick an exciting idea or project which will keep photographers inspired and try to excel and unleash their creativity, whether in filming or photography.

During the session, he shared with the audience online tools and apps that can be used for editing videos, including Davinci Revolve, Shortcut, and Lightworks; for photographs, he advised aspiring lensmen to use Adobe spark, Pixlr, and Stencil.

