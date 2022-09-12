UAE: Emirati engineer makes history, flies national flag atop highest peak in Europe

The UAE ranks within the top five countries in 65 indicators according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre
Abdullah Al Muhairbi, an Emirati engineer, has created history after he scaled the 5,642-metre Mount Elbrus in Russia, and the 6,962-metre Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, South America.
These achievements are part of his mission to conquer the Seven Summits – the highest mountains of each of the seven continents. In 2015, he climbed the highest peak in Africa: on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which is 5,895 metres high.
Al Muhairbi expressed gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) for its support over his mission to conquer the Seven Summits. He said that he particularly owed his success in scaling the highest peak in Europe, Mt Elbrus, to his organisation.
He also expressed his pride and joy at being able to fly the UAE’s national flag atop these mountains. "My success is the success of all Emiratis who have determination, strength and courage to defy all odds and achieve their lofty dreams and ambitions," he said.
Speaking about his challenge, Al Muhairbi added that the most difficult aspect of climbing is retaining mental strength and composure throughout the expedition.
He said that climbing benefits a person in many ways, not least by creating a burning desire in one to succeed, as well as strengthening resilience, determination and the ability to bear hardships.
"Conquering mountains is a test of all kinds of strengths in the climber. It’s also an opportunity to appreciate the secret beauties of nature," he said.
Al Muhairbi added that his achievement embodies the Emirati spirit to excel in every field and follow their dreams.
