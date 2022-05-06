Dubai: Emirati businessman pledges Dh100,000 to release indebted inmates

President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 day ago
Emirati businessman Yaqoob Al Ali pledged Dh100,000 to release indebted inmates at the Correctional and Punitive Institutions in Dubai.
Major General Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, commended the generous contribution that will give inmates a chance to start afresh and solve their financial and social problems.
"Dubai Police always cooperate with philanthropists and charities to help people in the UAE. We help prisoners and people facing problems on humanitarian grounds. The money can help settle prisoners' financial dues and pay for their travel expenses after serving their jail terms," said Al Murr.
Earlier on Monday, a benevolent Emirati donated Dh100,000 for flight tickets for inmates who have completed their jail term at Ajman Punitive and Reformatory Establishments.
This comes after the Ajman Police paid the debts of 103 prisoners amounting to Dh5 million and released them to celebrate this year's Eid Al Fitr with families.
Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department, said that the initiative was meant to support defaulted inmates with financial issues. It was also meant to support their families who are going through difficult living conditions in the absence of their breadwinner.
- reporters@khaleejtimes.com
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 day ago
Employees had protested against alleged pay cuts
UAE1 day ago
Magical Smiles, a non-profit organisation, turned up at their doors with a feast
UAE1 day ago
Zero per cent duty to also apply to items that fall under the retail industry sector
UAE1 day ago
Carbon dioxide emissions also reduced by 1.1 million tonnes in 10 years
UAE1 day ago
The fees can be paid using the designated machines on site, or via app or SMS
UAE1 day ago
She was travelling with her three children on an Emirates flight
UAE1 day ago
With the holidays approaching their end, here are some drives to make before the mercury rises
UAE1 day ago