Dubai: Emirati businessman pledges Dh100,000 to release indebted inmates

The contribution will give the prisoners a chance to start afresh, solve their financial problems

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 12:48 PM Last updated: Fri 6 May 2022, 1:01 PM

Emirati businessman Yaqoob Al Ali pledged Dh100,000 to release indebted inmates at the Correctional and Punitive Institutions in Dubai.

Major General Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, commended the generous contribution that will give inmates a chance to start afresh and solve their financial and social problems.

"Dubai Police always cooperate with philanthropists and charities to help people in the UAE. We help prisoners and people facing problems on humanitarian grounds. The money can help settle prisoners' financial dues and pay for their travel expenses after serving their jail terms," said Al Murr.

Earlier on Monday, a benevolent Emirati donated Dh100,000 for flight tickets for inmates who have completed their jail term at Ajman Punitive and Reformatory Establishments.

This comes after the Ajman Police paid the debts of 103 prisoners amounting to Dh5 million and released them to celebrate this year's Eid Al Fitr with families.

Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department, said that the initiative was meant to support defaulted inmates with financial issues. It was also meant to support their families who are going through difficult living conditions in the absence of their breadwinner.

