UAE: Emirati brothers save mother, 4 children from drowning

They heard screams for help coming in faintly over the engine noise of their boat

Image used for illustrative purposes

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 5:13 PM

In a heroic act, two Emirati brothers and an Asian man helped save a woman and four children from drowning in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to a news report published in Emarat Al Youm, Abdulla and Nader Ali Kaseen were on a cruise off the Al Rams beach on Friday evening, when they heard desperate cries for help from the children and woman who were struggling to stay afloat.

They managed to reach the woman and the children, and took them to safety with the help of an Asian man. Once they brought the woman and the kids ashore, they called for an ambulance and they were rushed to hospital.

Abdullah told the newspaper that he was on a boat with his brother Nader and his family at Al Rams, when they heard screams for help coming in faintly over the engine noise.

They turned off the engine and heard a child screaming for help. That’s when they saw a woman and four kids struggling to stay afloat in the water off the Al Rams beach. Despite the risk of their boat engine getting stuck in the sand, the two brothers decided to steer the boat near the drowning group. When they reached them, the brothers jumped into the water and pulled the woman and children aboard. An Asian man also came to the rescue and they managed to pull the severely exhausted woman and the kids onboard, before taking the boat ashore.

Abdullah said the woman was in a state of shock and unable to move having taken in a lot of water, and they immediately called an ambulance, which rushed them to hospital.

The woman and kids were discharged the following day after they were stabilised.

Shaima Al Shehhi told Emarat Al Youm that she had gone with her two children, Amna, 7, and Youssef, 8, and her two nephew and niece Mansour 8, and Fatima, 10, to the beach and went into the water to pick up picking oysters.

She said that the water suddenly began to rise because of the tide, and before she realised it, they were struggling to stay afloat.

She lost her balance and the current began pulling her deeper into the sea and the children began desperately screaming for help. Despite her plight she tried to save the kids by telling them to hang on to a swimming float that they had carried with them, but the strong tide pulled the children off the float and they too began drowning.

She said she felt paralysed and unable to move due to the strong current, and had swallowed a lot of sea water.

It was then that the two Eniratis and an Asian arrived like angels to save their life.

She praised the two brothers and the Asian for their heroic act.

Swimming in some areas at Al Rams beach is dangerous due to the presence of deep holes and sudden rise in water levels due to high tide.

