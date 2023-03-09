UAE: Emirati astronauts preparing for new analogue missions soon, reveals official

The country's first analogue astronaut, Saleh Al Ameri, ended his eight-month-long isolation mission on July 3 at a ground-based facility in Moscow, Russia

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 3:22 PM

The UAE is preparing to participate in a new analogue mission soon, as it is keen to develop analogue facilities to train its future astronauts.

Emirati astronauts will continue participating in several upcoming analogue missions –in other words, field tests conducted in locations that are identified based on their physical similarities to the extreme space environments of a target mission.

This was revealed in an exclusive to Khaleej Times by Adnan Al Rais, manager of the Mars 2117 programme, who said, “With Mars 2117, we are embarking and joining existing analogue missions. The first analogue mission in which we participated was the 2021 one, where Saleh Al Ameri participated in an eight-month mission where he had to live in an environment of total isolation in cooperation with NASA and Roscosmos. He lived in confinement along with crew members from those two agencies, and that was successfully completed in July last year.

By participating in [these] analogue missions, we gain knowledge and experience as to how to operate and manage analogue facilities, and also [how] to identify the gaps in the technologies that are required (to develop such facilities).”

With the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) actively planning to expand along with their partners, the frontier of human space exploration is moving beyond low Earth orbit to destinations farther into the solar system. Due to this, Al Rais points out that if analogue facilities are built in the country, it would make it easier for Emirati astronauts to have access to training in simulated environments.

“Through these missions, we also understand what kind of state-of-the art facilities are required for analogues, as we wish to build the same here in the UAE so that the international space community can benefit from it,” he added.

He elucidates that the UAE will be announcing its next analogue mission shortly, as these spaceflight simulation studies help the industry to gather requirements for testing in harsh environments before they are used in space.

The UAE's first analogue astronaut Saleh Al Ameri ended his eight-month-long isolation mission on July 3 at the NEK ground-based analogue facility in Moscow, Russia.

“We will be announcing the next analogue mission that we will be participating in, and that will be another opportunity to develop our knowledge and experience. We also learn lessons from the international space community which will help us in designing such facilities in the future in the UAE,” he says.

The analogue mission, known as Sirius 20/21, studied the psychological and physiological effects of isolation on individuals and team dynamics to help prepare for long-term space exploration missions.

MBRSC has started identifying next mission for its astronauts

Shedding light on how future missions are identified by MBRSC while astronauts get mission-ready, Al Rais explained, “What we usually do is, as the astronauts conduct their training, [is] we start identifying the missions and the future flights for our astronauts. So, we have astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla, who will complete their Nasa training by the end of 2023 or by the beginning of 2024. We are already working in parallel to identify the flights for them.

“Usually, after the astronauts complete their initial training, we identify their flight. Following this, they take at least another 18 months to two years of training for that mission. That then becomes mission-specific training. So, the next mission could be for Nora, or for Mohammad, or even Hazzaa (Col Hazzaa Al Mansouri). It depends on the objective of the mission and the readiness of the astronaut for that mission.”

