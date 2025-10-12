UAE: Emirates suspends flights to crisis-hit Madagascar until further notice

Emirates has decided to cancel its flights to Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, until further notice, the airline said in a travel update on its website on Sunday.

The decision was taken in light of "renewed civil unrest in Antananarivo", it added, clarifying that the cancelled flights are EK 707/708, which fly between Dubai and Antananarivo via Seychelles.

"Customers impacted by the cancelled flights to/from Antananarivo must contact their travel agency for rebooking. If booked directly with Emirates, please contact us," it stated.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The carrier apologised to travellers for the inconvenience, stressing that it continues to monitor the situation closely.

Air France announced suspended its flights to Madagascar until Tuesday due to a possible military revolt in the African country.

A mutinied army unit declared on Sunday that it was taking control of all Madagascar military forces as President Andry Rajoelina said an "attempt to seize power illegally" was underway.