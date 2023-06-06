UAE: Emirates Post Group announces restructuring after becoming public joint stock company

GCC experts emphasised partnership and asset allocation for sustainable pension fund growth
The Emirates Post Group (EPG) company has undergone a strategic restructuring and is now positioning itself as a logistics market enabler. The new structure follows the organisation’s transition to a public joint stock company, fully owned by Emirates Investment Authority.
The group's new five-year strategy includes transforming its postal business to digital; revamping its courier, express and parcel (CEP) business; and exploring investment opportunities.
Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of the company, said: “The official transition of EPG into a public joint stock company represents a pivotal point in our mission to diversify our business, improve customer experience, and offer tailored services and products. It moves us closer to our primary objective of becoming the leading logistics market enabler in the region, while fostering an ecosystem that integrates logistics, fintech, and digital solutions.”
All subsidiaries under the group — Emirates Post, FINTX, and Electronic Documents Centre (EDC) — will undergo changes.
EPG said it will “revolutionise” conventional postal and courier services of its subsidiary 'Emirates Post'. This will be done by expediting the digitisation of its offerings, strengthening its last-mile delivery operations and e-commerce solutions.
FINTX will spearhead digital transformation efforts at the group's existing financial services companies: Wall Street Exchange and Instant Cash. This will accelerate the group’s FinTech strategy towards creating and investing in new ventures.
EDC will continue to focus on enhancing its digital platforms and solutions to support organisations to achieve their digital transformation goals.
Additionally, EPG will create a new business unit that will focus on strategic investments and innovation. The new business unit will manage the existing investments of the group’s current portfolio and explore opportunities in new ventures.
ALSO READ:
GCC experts emphasised partnership and asset allocation for sustainable pension fund growth
With magnificent chandeliers lighting the venue and elaborate flower arrangements throughout the ceiling, the ceremony looked majestic
Thumbay Group, Gems Middle East launch the University of London International Foundation Programme at Gulf Medical University
As soon as he found that the money was left behind in his taxi, he drove to the police station to hand over the lost property
With this, the facility is aiming to re-use 50 to 70 tonnes of single-use glass that would have otherwise ended up in landfills
Police stressed the need to clear paths for ambulance and civil defence vehicles during emergencies, allowing them to reach site on time and rescue the injured swiftly
Several international restaurants, hotels and brands are marking their debut in the city with new projects
After working for four years as a taxi driver, Saleem Ahmed Khan joined a limo firm before starting his own driver fleet company