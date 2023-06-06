UAE: Emirates Post Group announces restructuring after becoming public joint stock company

All subsidiaries under the group — Emirates Post, FINTX, and Electronic Documents Centre (EDC) — will undergo changes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 1:06 PM

The Emirates Post Group (EPG) company has undergone a strategic restructuring and is now positioning itself as a logistics market enabler. The new structure follows the organisation’s transition to a public joint stock company, fully owned by Emirates Investment Authority.

The group's new five-year strategy includes transforming its postal business to digital; revamping its courier, express and parcel (CEP) business; and exploring investment opportunities.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of the company, said: “The official transition of EPG into a public joint stock company represents a pivotal point in our mission to diversify our business, improve customer experience, and offer tailored services and products. It moves us closer to our primary objective of becoming the leading logistics market enabler in the region, while fostering an ecosystem that integrates logistics, fintech, and digital solutions.”

EPG said it will “revolutionise” conventional postal and courier services of its subsidiary 'Emirates Post'. This will be done by expediting the digitisation of its offerings, strengthening its last-mile delivery operations and e-commerce solutions.

FINTX will spearhead digital transformation efforts at the group's existing financial services companies: Wall Street Exchange and Instant Cash. This will accelerate the group’s FinTech strategy towards creating and investing in new ventures.

EDC will continue to focus on enhancing its digital platforms and solutions to support organisations to achieve their digital transformation goals.

Additionally, EPG will create a new business unit that will focus on strategic investments and innovation. The new business unit will manage the existing investments of the group’s current portfolio and explore opportunities in new ventures.

