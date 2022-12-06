UAE: Emirates Mars Mission's Hope Probe, Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings honoured for promoting knowledge exchange

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award also honours Dr. Zhang Yongzhen and Dr. Katalin Kariko for their work relating to Covid-19

Twitter

By Wam Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 7:02 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 8:27 PM

Local and global innovators from different fields have been recognised and awarded for their exceptional regional and global contributions in the field of knowledge dissemination and production.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Member of the Dubai Council, honoured the winners of the seventh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award.

The award aims to contribute to knowledge-based economic growth and sustainable development.

Sheikha Latifa said, “In line with Dubai’s vision for social, cultural and economic development, the Award seeks to promote knowledge, innovation, creativity and enterprise in the region and beyond. We are committed to launching initiatives that can advance Dubai’s goal of stimulating knowledge and innovation-driven growth, especially by harnessing young talent.”

In the category of organisations, the Award recognised the Emirates Mars Mission’s ‘Hope Probe,’ the first Arab mission to reach the Martian orbit in 2021, and the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings for its role in promoting knowledge exchange among peoples and cultures across the world.

The winners in the individual categories included Dr. Zhang Yongzhen, who was recognised for his notable contributions to the control and prevention of rabies and haemorrhagic fever. The Award also recognised him for his leadership in sequencing and publishing the genome of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, which enabled research to be conducted rapidly n many locations, and vaccines to be developed.

The Award ceremony also honoured biochemist and researcher Dr. Katalin Kariko, for her contributions to mRNA technology and the development of Covid-19 vaccines, and Dr. Drew Weissman, for his contributions to the development of the modified mRNA technology used in coronavirus vaccines.

Global Knowledge Index 2022 results

During the ceremony held at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Sheikha Latifa also announced the results of the 6th Global Knowledge Index 2022, the world’s only index that measures knowledge-based competitiveness. Issued in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the 2022 edition of the Index covered 132 countries. The UAE topped the technical education index in the sixth edition of the Index.

Youth Knowledge Forum

The Award ceremony for the seventh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award and the announcement of the results of the 6th Global Knowledge Index 2022 were held on the sidelines of the ‘Youth Knowledge Forum,’ held under the patronage and in the presence of HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed. Organised by MBRF in collaboration with UNDP, the four-day event is being held in person from 6 - 7 December and virtually from December 8 - 9 to facilitate broader participation from across the world.

Empowering younger generation

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “The Youth Knowledge Forum seeks to promote knowledge and enhance creativity and innovation in the transfer, dissemination, and localisation of knowledge. Through this forum, we aim to empower the younger generation to achieve their aspirations in various fields of knowledge.”

“The Forum seeks to empower the younger generation to contribute to the development of various fields of knowledge, which plays a pivotal role in accelerating the transition to knowledge-based societies and economies," he added.