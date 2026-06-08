UAE announces Dh100,000 prizes, fee discounts for Emirates labour market award

Companies creating exceptional workplaces and employees making a lasting impact on the UAE’s labour market could soon be rewarded financially, including ministry fee discounts and cash prizes of up to Dh100,000.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has unveiled the Emirates Labour Market Award, a nationwide initiative aimed at recognising the private sector, encouraging innovation, and raising standards across workplaces across the UAE.

Under the programme, winning companies will benefit from reduced ministry service fees and enhanced recognition, while outstanding employees and professionals could receive cash rewards of up to Dh100,000.

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The award comes as the UAE continues to accelerate its efforts to build one of the world’s most competitive and future-ready labour markets, with a strong focus on employee well-being, Emiratisation, productivity, and workplace innovation.

Officials said the initiative is designed to spotlight businesses that go beyond profits by creating healthier work environments, investing in talent, and adopting forward-thinking employment practices that improve workers' quality of life.

Employees will also be honoured for dedication, professional excellence, creativity, and contributions that positively shape the workplace and wider community.

The ministry added that the award reflects the UAE’s long-term vision of strengthening the private sector while encouraging companies to compete not only in business growth, but also in workplace culture and human development.

Applications are expected to open soon, with winners selected through a detailed evaluation process based on performance, innovation, labour welfare, and social responsibility.