UAE Emirates Draw: Two Indian expats win Dh77,777 each

One of them plans to pay off a house loan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 2:12 PM

Two Indian expats, Sandeepa Poojary and Arvind Rajendran, and Lebanese expat Khalil Roz, each won AED 77,777 in the latest Emirates Draw Raffle.

Sandeepa said: “I had just begun participating in Emirates Draw a few months ago, and I am genuinely surprised.” The 29-year-old is the oldest of four siblings. He and his father had taken a loan to build a house for their family. He plans to pay off the loan now with his winnings. He also wants to keep playing, since even one matching number makes one a winner.

Khalil has spent 47 years in the UAE. He has participated in hundreds of other raffles and is delighted to win for the first time. The 74-year-old said: “While I have no specific plans yet, I will be using a portion to help a few people that I know are in need.”

Arvind Rajendran, on the other hand, only arrived in the UAE recently. When asked what his plans after the win are, he said: "I never thought I would win, so I have no specific plans at the moment, but I urge others to participate and win big with Emirates Draw while also supporting its unique coral reef restoration programme."

Since its inception eleven months ago, Emirates Draw has distributed over Dh33 million to more than 24,000 winners. The unique Dh7 price category allows nearly 10 per cent of all participants to become instant winners by only matching the first number from the right. The Dh100 million Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.

The next draw round will be broadcast live this Sunday, August 21 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.

