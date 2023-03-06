UAE: Emirates Draw makes it easier to win Dh100 million, scraps order of winning numbers

A participant can claim the jackpot with this simpler format by matching the seven digits in any order

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 2:18 PM

UAE’s Emirates draw has announced an exciting change to its draw MEGA7, which will simplify the process of winning. Management said they are removing restrictions on orders or winning numbers. This means a participant can claim the jackpot by matching the seven digits in any order.

The new changes give participants better chances to win Dh7 by matching 3 out of 7 numbers, Dh50 by matching 4 out of 7 and Dh1,000 by matching 5 out of 7. Players who match 6 out of 7 numbers will share a prize of Dh250,000, while the Grand Prize, the largest in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, will remain at Dh100 million until it is claimed by matching all seven numbers in any order.

Participation in the draw has not been changed. Players can participate by paying a Dh50 entry fee and selecting their seven numbers between 7 and 37 compared to the previous 70 choices, making the game even more thrilling.

Mohamad Alawadi, Managing Partner, Emirates Draw, said that they remain committed to fulfilling its promise of giving back to individuals and the community through its ‘Games for All’ initiative, hoping to bring lucky winners one step closer to achieving their dreams and transforming lives. “To make this game change and help our customers win in any order, we had to revise the game format, including the draw machines,”

“We are very confident this will please many people and get them closer to winning our iconic Dh100 million Grand Prize,” Alawadi added.

Going by the tagline ‘For a Better Tomorrow,’ the draw has completed 18 months, and they have given away over Dh87 million in cash prizes.

Additionally, the raffle section of the game will announce 15 guaranteed winners, each receiving Dh10,000.

