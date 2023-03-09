UAE: Emirates announces world's first-ever robotic check-in system at airports

According to a spokesperson, over 200 of these systems will be functional in airports across the city over the next few years

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 11:34 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 12:46 PM

A robotic check in system will be introduced by Emirates at airports this year. In what is claimed to be a world first, the system – called Sara – will speak at least six languages and help in everything from check in to hotel bookings, according to an Emirates spokesperson.

“The needs of travellers keep growing,” said Ade Redha. “However, the airport is the same. We aim to serve our customers better with technology.”

Developed by Emirates in collaboration with their partners, the robotic check in system was completely locally produced. According to Redha, over 200 of these systems will be functional in airports across the city over the next few years.

