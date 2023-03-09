UAE: Emirates announces world's first-ever robotic check-in system at airports

Out to change the world with their craft, Sana Sajin, 13, and Mark Mitryakov, 9, can enjoy the remainder of their expenses-paid school years at the Bloom World Academy
A robotic check in system will be introduced by Emirates at airports this year. In what is claimed to be a world first, the system – called Sara – will speak at least six languages and help in everything from check in to hotel bookings, according to an Emirates spokesperson.
“The needs of travellers keep growing,” said Ade Redha. “However, the airport is the same. We aim to serve our customers better with technology.”
Developed by Emirates in collaboration with their partners, the robotic check in system was completely locally produced. According to Redha, over 200 of these systems will be functional in airports across the city over the next few years.
Rescuers had to cut through walls to extricate former Abu Dhabi resident and children from their third-floor apartment
The new device will identify suspects even if they hide their faces, wear masks and gloves or cover surveillance cameras
Marking International Women's Day, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared clips that highlighted how women have been breaking barriers as they reach for their dreams
The two men, Hamad bin Sougat and Juma Al Majid, are both well-respected Emiratis who have made their mark in entrepreneurship
By law, companies are required to register Emirati employees with the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), and contribute on their behalf
Fatima and her mother prepared breakfast for the police and Civil Defence daily as the team worked to rehabilitate the residents back to the tower
Deira Old Souk, set up to usher in the holy month, is open from 10am to 9pm and will run until March 15