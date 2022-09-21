UAE

UAE: Emergency phone line 999 facing technical issue, say Ajman police

The authority took to Twitter to assure the public that specialists are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 1:12 PM

Ajman Police have reported technical issues with the emergency phone line 999.

The authority took to Twitter on Wednesday to assure the public that specialists are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

More to follow.


