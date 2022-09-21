UAE: Emergency phone line 999 facing technical issue, say Ajman police

Space to be leased to maintenance-services companies, aircraft engines and spare parts traders, aerospace and drone firms
Ajman Police have reported technical issues with the emergency phone line 999.
The authority took to Twitter on Wednesday to assure the public that specialists are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
More to follow.
