UAE: Emergency phone line 999 facing technical issue, say Ajman police

By Web Desk Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 1:12 PM

Ajman Police have reported technical issues with the emergency phone line 999.

The authority took to Twitter on Wednesday to assure the public that specialists are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

More to follow.