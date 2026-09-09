‘Join me for lunch’: Dubai Police recall non-emergency calls on 999, warn against them

A few seconds can make a critical difference when someone is in danger. As the UAE marks Emergency Number Day on September 9, authorities are reminding residents of the importance of using police hotlines correctly to ensure emergency calls are handled quickly and help reaches those who need it most.

Launched by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with Dubai Police and police headquarters across the UAE, the annual campaign is being held under the slogan “Every Second Makes a Difference”.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about when to call 999, the emergency police number, and calls on the public to use 901 for general enquiries and non-emergency police services.

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The reminder comes against a long-standing challenge faced by emergency call centres — a significant share of calls to 999 have historically been unrelated to emergencies.

Dubai Police has previously reported that about 75 per cent of more than 5 million calls received on 999 in one year were non-urgent. Such calls have included requests for directions, questions about traffic fines and even everyday requests that could have been handled through the non-emergency channel.

In one particularly unusual case reported by Dubai Police, an elderly man called 999 because he was lonely and wanted officers to join him for lunch. Other examples reported over the years have included callers asking about which pharmacy was open, seeking advice about headaches and asking for directions to shopping malls.

While operators respond to every call to determine whether assistance is required, authorities have repeatedly warned that unnecessary calls can place pressure on emergency lines and potentially delay responses to people facing genuine emergencies.

When should you call 999?

The 999 number should be used when immediate police assistance is required, particularly when there is a threat to life, safety or property.

Callers should remain calm and provide accurate information, including their location, what has happened and details that can help emergency teams assess the situation and send the appropriate resources.

What is 901 used for?

For non-emergency police enquiries and services, residents should use 901 rather than 999.

Dubai Police established the 901 service specifically to handle non-urgent enquiries and reduce pressure on the emergency line. The service covers a range of police-related enquiries and customer services.

The distinction is simple: 999 is for emergencies, while 901 is for non-emergency police services and enquiries.