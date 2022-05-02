UAE embraces ’true spirit’ of Eid Al Fitr two years after Covid-19

Thousands of worshippers offered Eid prayers at mosques and prayer grounds

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Mon 2 May 2022, 10:15 AM Last updated: Mon 2 May 2022, 12:09 PM

Eid Al Fitr celebrations kicked off in the UAE on Monday with thousands of worshippers offering prayers at mosques and prayer grounds across the country.

Late last evening (Sunday), the Eid cannons were fired at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi and Burj Park in Dubai, marking the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Since then, a truly festive mood has gripped the nation almost two years after muted celebrations.

UAE residents said they were able to embrace the true spirit of Eid two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents were seen exchanging Eid greetings, while keeping most Covid-19 protocols in mind. Adequate distance was kept between worshippers and many were seen wearing masks.

Overwhelmed by the sights, some were seen at prayer grounds taking pictures and videos of the momentous occasion.

For some tiny tots, aged four, this was the first Eid prayer of their life. After prayers, residents rushed home to have their first breakfast after Ramadan.

