UAE embraces ’true spirit’ of Eid Al Fitr two years after Covid-19

Mohamed bin Zayed, Shehbaz Sharif discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations on various fronts
UAE1 day ago
Eid Al Fitr celebrations kicked off in the UAE on Monday with thousands of worshippers offering prayers at mosques and prayer grounds across the country.
Late last evening (Sunday), the Eid cannons were fired at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi and Burj Park in Dubai, marking the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.
Since then, a truly festive mood has gripped the nation almost two years after muted celebrations.
UAE residents said they were able to embrace the true spirit of Eid two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Residents were seen exchanging Eid greetings, while keeping most Covid-19 protocols in mind. Adequate distance was kept between worshippers and many were seen wearing masks.
Overwhelmed by the sights, some were seen at prayer grounds taking pictures and videos of the momentous occasion.
For some tiny tots, aged four, this was the first Eid prayer of their life. After prayers, residents rushed home to have their first breakfast after Ramadan.
ALSO READ:
Mohamed bin Zayed, Shehbaz Sharif discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations on various fronts
UAE1 day ago
The new annual subscription service offers a raft of exclusive rewards to loyal readers
UAE1 day ago
High-level delegation set to hold a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed
UAE1 day ago
Store located at Dubai Hills Mall offers 400 brands of electronic products
UAE1 day ago
GCAA granted operational approvals to Dubai Civil Defence to support its daily operations
UAE1 day ago
Special day was part of a charity initiative organised by Indian Michelin-Star Chef Vineet Bhatia with Kempinski Hotel
UAE1 day ago
It has allocated 58 scanners for bigger baggage and 19 scanners to check hand baggage
UAE1 day ago
The British national did not panic despite the large sum of cash he had lost
UAE2 days ago