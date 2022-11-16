UAE embodiment of values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, says minister

Sheikh Nahyan marks International Day for Tolerance while addressing Global Media Congress

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 5:53 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 5:56 PM

The UAE promotes the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and human fraternity around the world, a top Emirati minister said.

“The UAE has become, under the wise leadership of President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an embodiment of the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity in its highest forms and ethics,” Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said at the Global Media Congress.

The UAE, Sheikh Nahyan, has been playing a “pioneering and impactful” role in opening the channels of discussion, dialogue and cooperation in the world.

Marking the International Day for Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan underlined that the ministry plays an important role in spreading awareness through laws, legislations, activities and events that embodies the values of tolerance and human fraternity.

“The ministry has an important role in establishing local and global partnerships. We are a main partner in all international agreements that have to do with human rights, and to challenge extremism and hatred, and to spread the values of love and fraternity all over the world. This year the ministry has launched an important initiative to establish the International Alliance for Tolerance, which is going to work hard to spread the values of love and co-existence everywhere.”

Pointing out the signing of historic Abu Dhabi Declaration, Sheikh Nahyan noted that the UAE remains open to the world, with the belief that “all humans are a part of a single society, in which everyone works together hand in hand, in order to achieve well-being, and prosperity” all over the world.

“Human fraternity is the way to establish mutual understanding, development, stability and prosperity all over the world. It’s also a strong expression of faith and hope in the future. Our experience shows that the efforts of strengthening the values and the culture of tolerance and coexistence should not be limited only to theoretical discussions and dialogues, but rather it should be an open door for practical implementations of projects, social pioneering projects and economical ones as well,” Sheikh Nahyan added.

Media plays crucial role

The media plays an important role in creating awareness among the society on the importance of cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence,Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said during his keynote address on the second day of the Global Media Congress.

“You have the responsibility and the duty to help the readers, the listeners, the viewers, to get to know the cultures of others, and to be open to that and to deal with them in a human light,” Sheikh Nahyan said.

He pointed out that diversity is a “source of strength” for societies.

“You have the duty and responsibility to work with everyone, children, youth, families, religious figures, businesses, schools and universities, as well as civil society entities in order to play their required roles in this important human endeavour.”

The minister noted that the media has a vital role to play in “shaping the present and the future” of the world.

“Honest and transparent media is the real way to earn the trust of the readers, listeners and viewers and to shape social awareness in the right context,” he said during the Congress held under the theme: ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’.

“While you are studying the ways on how to shape the future of media and the world, and to be aware, that the activities that have to do with tolerance or coexistence and the relationships between nations and countries, could yield an important economical value that allows to establish projects, to build partnerships and useful innovation in all fields and all aspects.”

Sheikh Nahyan underlined that the media must have “absolute transparency and challenge any wrong information” that get shared.

The three-day event sees participation from more than 1,200 media sector pioneers, specialists, and influencers from six continents in the globe, with more than 30 debates and workshops featuring more than 162 globally renowned speakers. The event concludes on Thursday.

