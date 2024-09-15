E-Paper

UAE urges citizens to exercise caution amid heavy rains, flooding in Austria

The embassy has also called on citizens to register in Tawajudi

by

Web Desk
File Photo
Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 12:06 PM

Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 12:16 PM

The UAE Embassy in Vienna called on citizens in Austria to exercise caution due to the weather disturbances, heavy rains and floods that the country is witnessing.

The embassy also asked citizens to follow the instructions issued by the authorities.


In emergency cases, citizens must contact the helpline numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The embassy urged citizens to register in Tawajudi, a service by Ministry of Foreign Affairs for communication with UAE nationals abroad.

Web Desk

