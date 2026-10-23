UAE Embassy in Paris issues safety advisory, urges citizens to avoid crowds

The UAE Embassy in Paris has urged Emirati nationals in France to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas and demonstrations, and follow instructions issued by local authorities, particularly on Saturday, October 24.

The embassy advised UAE nationals to avoid areas where crowds are gathering in Paris and other French cities, and to remain vigilant while travelling.

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It also urged citizens to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Twajudi service and follow the embassy’s and ministry’s social media accounts for updates.

Emirati nationals requiring emergency assistance abroad can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on +971 800 24.