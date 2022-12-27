UAE embassy issues alert to citizens in US amid adverse weather

The authority has shared an emergency contact number for those in need of assistance

The UAE embassy in Washington, DC has issued an alert to citizens currently in the United States after a blizzard claimed nearly 50 lives.

The authority has shared an emergency contact number for those in need of assistance asking citizens to get in touch at 0012024315530. It has also asked UAE nationals to register on the Twajudi app.

The embassy said in a tweet: "The UAE Embassy in Washington, DC, calls on UAE nationals who are in areas affected by the winter blizzard to follow the safety regulations issued by state authorities. You may contact the Embassy in case of emergency at 0012024315530 and register in Twajudi".

Blizzard conditions continue to prevail in parts of the US Northeast, the stubborn remnants of a massive sprawl of extreme weather that gripped the country over several days, causing widespread power outages, travel delays and at least 47 deaths across nine states.

In New York state, authorities have described ferocious conditions, particularly in Buffalo, with hours-long whiteouts, bodies being discovered in vehicles and under snow banks, and emergency personnel going "car to car" searching for more motorists -- alive or dead.

(With inputs from AFP)

