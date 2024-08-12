E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE embassy calls on citizens in Greece to exercise caution amid forest fires

The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 6:13 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 6:20 PM

The UAE Mission in Athens called on citizens in the Republic of Greece to exercise caution due to the forest fires in northeastern Attica and its surrounding areas.

The mission also stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities. In emergency situations, the numbers to contact are 0097180024 or 0097180044444.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

UAE nationals can also register on the “Twajudi” service which provides consular services for its citizens abroad.


The wildfires in Greece have caused thousands of people to flee their homes. Authorities opened the Olympic stadium in northern Athens and other stadiums to house those fleeing. Three major hospitals were placed on standby.

Injuries have also been reported. One firefighter suffered serious burns, another was hospitalised with breathing trouble and 13 other people were treated for milder respiratory problems.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE