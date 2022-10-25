UAE: Elderly man found roaming aimlessly at night, rescued and escorted home safely

Britain's King Charles III appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss
An elderly man roaming in the streets at night was spotted by authorities in Ajman and was escorted home safely by the inspection and market control team of the Municipality and Planning Department.
The octogenarian was wandering around aimlessly, and lost his way back home. The authority managed to locate his address and hand him over to his family.
Mohammad Abdul-Wahhab Al-Khaja, Director of the Municipal Monitoring and Inspection Department, "Rased", said that during their late-hour patrol, the inspectors found an elderly who lost his way home in one of the residential areas.
As a social responsibility, the inspectors provided aid and assistance and informed the security authorities in the emirate to hand him over to his family. The department and the police combined efforts to escort the man to his relatives in one of the emirate’s residential areas.
Al Khaja said that the department adopts the principles of social responsibility and pays remarkable attention to providing a helping hand to the elderly. “The efforts are being made to cooperate with various cases and maintain the security and safety of all” he added.
