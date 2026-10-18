UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

The last public holiday of the year will be here in less than two months, with Eid Al Etihad, or UAE's National Day, being celebrated on December 2 and 3, 2026. While the official dates have not yet been announced, the Eid Al Etihad holidays, as the occasion has been called since 2024, usually fall on these dates, which this year are on Wednesday and Thursday.

With only one day separating the Eid Al Etihad break and the weekend, employees have a chance to extend their break into a 5-day one, by using their annual leave to take Friday off.

According to a UAE law passed in 2025, some public holidays are transferrable. This means that if they fall mid-week, they can be moved to the beginning or end of the week, so as to give residents a longer continuous break with the weekend. While it is unlikely that the Eid Al Etihad holidays will be transferred, UAE residents may get lucky this year if Friday is declared a holiday in order to give employees an extended break.

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Those who work four-day weeks, such as public sector employees in Sharjah, automatically get five days off with the weekend without needing to use their annual leave days.

The UAE National Day celebrations have been called Eid Al Etihad, or 'celebration of the Union', since 2024. This year marks the 55th Eid Al Etihad. Coinciding with the UAE's Year of Family, this year's celebrations will focus on on the families, generations and communities that have shaped the country's journey over the past 55 years.

Residents who plan on using the break to travel have been advised to plan well in advance since ticket prices are likely to increase closer to date. According to a report by Khaleej Times, many travellers have already made their bookings to take advantage of lower ticket prices and cheaper accommodation options. Travel agents predict the demand increasing as the break nears.