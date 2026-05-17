Dhul Hijjah crescent moon spotted in UAE; Eid Al Adha dates revealed

The crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah was sighted in the UAE on Sunday, May 17, 2026. This means that tomorrow — Monday, May 18 — is the first day of the 12th and last Hijri month on the Islamic lunar calendar.

This also means that the Day of Arafah will fall on Tuesday, May 26 (Dhul Hijjah 9) and Eid Al Adha will start on the following day, Wednesday, May 27 (Dhul Hijjah 10). Astronomical calculations in the country previously predicted sighting the moon on May 17 and the beginning of Eid Al Adha, one of Islam's two biggest feasts, on May 27.

How the UAE sighted the moon

The UAE Fatwa Council said the announcement was made after careful review of sighting results and observation reports submitted by specialists, experts, and official moon sighting teams across the country. These were collected through an approved network of observatories overseen by institutions and centres specialising in space and astronomy sciences, in coordination with “Sighter of the Seal” under the International Astronomy Center, as well as “Sighter of Dubai” in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, and “Sighter of Sharjah” in cooperation with the Sharjah Astronomy and Space Complex.

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The Council noted that the moon sighting process was conducted under an integrated national system based on Sharia guidelines, supported by modern astronomical observation techniques and technologies. It added that this approach enhances the accuracy and reliability of the results, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to leveraging scientific advancement in support of religious and humanitarian practices.

Eid holiday in UAE

An official 5-day break for Eid Al Adha was already announced last week for government employees. The holiday will be observed from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29. When combined with the official weekends (Sat/Sun), this could give employees a 9-day extended holiday. Work will resume on Monday, June 1.

In Sharjah, the government operates on a 4-day workweek with a 3-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). This will translate the 5 days into a 10-day-long mini holiday.