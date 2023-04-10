UAE: EHS launches at-home dental services for special patients

The sensor-reliant system detects those who require more time to cross, like elderly residents, people of determination, and individuals with luggage or pushchairs
A mobile, foldable dental clinic is making it Middle East’s first government health service to provide 'at-home' treatment for patients in the UAE.
When in-person visits are off-limit due to certain medical and physical conditions, these mobile dental services by the Emirates Health Service (EHS) can prove beneficial for ailing patients.
This new service is aimed at improving health system efficiency and providing high-quality healthcare in a patient-centred, conditions-sensitive and privacy-respecting manner.
Dr Essam Al Zarouni, acting executive director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, said through its health facilities, the EHS endeavours to diversify healthcare services to the highest international standards.
Dr Haifa Hannawi, director of Dental Services Department at the EHS, explained that they have launched seven mobile, foldable dental clinics in service of its affiliated dental centres.
The clinic provides certain segments of the community with access to at-home dental services.
The clinic also provides the medical staff with access to specific patient groups facing an increased risk for oral and dental diseases.
The mobile clinic is an integrated, modern dental unit that meets international standards with its light-weight design and ease of transport.
It also includes a dental chair, a doctor's chair and an operating unit for dental equipment and tools.
The scope of services includes abscesses, edema, dental cleanings, fillings, removable dentures, repair and modification of moving formulations, treatment of diseases unique to the oral tissue, such as sores and other infections, and simple teeth displacement.
Dr Mousa Marashdeh, head of policies & standards at Dental Services Department, stated that applications for home treatment can be made by phone with any of the UAE's specialist dentistry centres. The patient or a member of his family may apply for the service, and if the patient stays in a facility such as a hospital or a care home for the elderly, the manager of the facility can apply for the service on the patient's behalf. The patient's eligibility for residential care is then confirmed by reviewing his medical record at the facility or getting a medical report for the patient if he receives treatment in medical centres that do not adhere to the EHS’ guidelines. If all requirements for entitlement to the service are achieved, the date of the first home visit shall be scheduled in order to evaluate the patient's health condition and demonstrate his or her entitlement to receive this service in line with the categories indicated therein.
