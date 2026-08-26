UAE, Egypt announce US$500 million 5-year wheat supply agreement

Abu Dhabi and Egypt have announced a five-year wheat supply agreement with the signing between Al Dahra Agriculture Trading (ADAT) — part of Al Dahra Holding and Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC).

The agreement will mark the transition from strategic framework to implementation under the partnership established in 2023.

Signed at the Cabinet of Ministers Headquarters in El Alamein, the agreement establishes the operational framework through which imported wheat will be supplied to GASC under the existing financing programme supported by the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX).

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The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr Sherif Mohamed Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade and Chairman of the General Authority for Supply Commodities, and Khadim Abdullah Al Darei, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Al Dahra.

Valued at up to US$500 million over five years, the agreement formalises the implementation of the framework announced in August 2023, translating a strategic commitment into a long-term operational wheat supply arrangement.

ADEX reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging innovative financing solutions as a practical and effective tool to facilitate trade and strengthen economic cooperation. By supporting the reliable and sustainable supply of wheat from Al Dahra to Egypt, ADEX is helping strengthen trade between the two countries, while supporting UAE exports and expanding their presence in global markets.

The five-year agreement is a clear example of how targeted financing can support long-term economic partnerships and strengthen trade ties between the UAE and Egypt.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Interim Chief People Officer at Al Dahra, said that this milestone marks the operational delivery, long-term resilience, and partnerships that help secure access to essential food commodities for communities and markets that depend on them.

The agreement builds on Al Dahra’s longstanding experience in supporting large-scale supply requirements through its global agricultural platform.

Serving over 40 markets worldwide, and with an established presence in Egypt since 2007, including one of the country’s largest private farming platforms in Toshka and East Oweinat, the company combines farming, production, processing and supply chain capabilities to provide customers with dependable access to essential food and feed products.

The signing reflects the depth of agricultural cooperation between the UAE and Egypt and underscores the value of long-term partnerships built on operational delivery, continuity of supply, and shared commitment to sustainable agricultural development.