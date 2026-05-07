Look: UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss ties, regional developments, visit Yas Mall

El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the UAE

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 7 May 2026, 8:44 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

The two sides discussed fraternal ties and cooperation, particularly in areas that support shared development priorities and contribute to further prosperity for their peoples.

Recommended For You

Trump says bombing will begin 'at much higher level' if Iran does not 'agree'

Trump says bombing will begin 'at much higher level' if Iran does not 'agree'

Strait of Hormuz traffic remains at near-standstill, says shipping giant Maersk

Strait of Hormuz traffic remains at near-standstill, says shipping giant Maersk

Operation Epic Fury concluded, Rubio claims US achieved objectives

Operation Epic Fury concluded, Rubio claims US achieved objectives

US, Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war, Pakistani source says

US, Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war, Pakistani source says

US Secretary of State says Iran 'holding the whole world hostage' by blocking Strait of Hormuz

US Secretary of State says Iran 'holding the whole world hostage' by blocking Strait of Hormuz

 

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the UAE. He affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its territory and people.

Take a look at some images from the visit:

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and El-Sisi visited the Egyptian fighter jet detachment stationed in the UAE to review its readiness and ongoing efforts to strengthen operational capabilities and preparedness for various challenges.

The visit was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and several senior Ministry of Defence officers.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says bombing will begin 'at much higher level' if Iran does not 'agree'

2

Operation Epic Fury concluded, Rubio claims US achieved objectives

3

Strait of Hormuz traffic remains at near-standstill, says shipping giant Maersk

4

Iran attacks UAE after 26 days of ceasefire: What happened, why tensions escalated

5

UAE engages 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones on May 4