Look: UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss ties, regional developments, visit Yas Mall

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

The two sides discussed fraternal ties and cooperation, particularly in areas that support shared development priorities and contribute to further prosperity for their peoples.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

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El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the UAE. He affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its territory and people.

Take a look at some images from the visit:

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and El-Sisi visited the Egyptian fighter jet detachment stationed in the UAE to review its readiness and ongoing efforts to strengthen operational capabilities and preparedness for various challenges.

The visit was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and several senior Ministry of Defence officers.