UAE educators push for AI learning in schools to make students job-ready

Educators in the UAE are increasingly calling for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into school curricula as they elaborate on the need to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary in a rapidly evolving digital world.

With AI, schools can offer personalised learning experiences, improve student engagement, and support teachers in providing data-driven insights to students, according to teachers.

More than 90 per cent of educators in the UAE and Saudi Arabia stressed that the current education system needs AI and other advanced technologies to improve learning outcomes, a new research commissioned by PowerSchool and YouGov revealed.

'Teaching AI is essential'

Khaleej Times reached out to several headteachers who highlighted that AI is already transforming educational practices.

Louis La Grange, head of Science for KG- Grade 5, ICT and STEAM teacher at Uptown International School, Mirdiff, said, “I am in favour of teaching AI at the school level. Teaching AI, coding, and robotics progressively based on age is essential as these skills are becoming integral to daily life."

He added, "For younger students, tools like Scratch, Minecraft Education, and simple programming in JavaScript and Python foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. Older students can explore more advanced AI applications, focusing on quality inputs and outputs, emphasising research and ethical frameworks.”

Navigating challenges of mastering a language

Additionally, 90 per cent of respondents of the survey agree that the education experience must be personalised to cater to the diverse needs of students.

The survey also revealed that around 79 per cent of educators in the UAE advocate for teaching AI from an early age. Additionally, the research showed 88 per cent of educators emphasised the need for more professional development to keep up with AI advancements.

La Grange stressed in today’s rapidly evolving educational landscape, technology is reshaping how students learn and engage with content. Among these advancements, artificial intelligence stands out as a transformative ally, particularly for students navigating the challenges of mastering English as a second language.

“AI can assist students in learning, especially those with English as a second language, by building arguments, prompting critical thinking, and supporting language skills For example, when we had a huge influx of Chinese students and AI helped me a lot in assisting these students," he recalled, adding: "It’s also a powerful tool for research, coding, troubleshooting, and even creating quizzes or discussion prompts, enhancing both teaching and learning.”

Framing policies imperative

The long-serving teacher emphasised that many schools are formulating policies on the use of AI, and his school is doing the same, describing it as a “working document”.

“Educators must guide students in using AI ethically and responsibly, ensuring they balance curiosity with critical awareness. Schools must develop adaptable AI policies while recognising the importance of human element in teaching," explained La Grange.

He added, "As adults we may be sceptical but students are very curious and open minded about new technology. Therefore, teachers’ play a pivotal role in exposing students to technology and empowering them to master it within an ethical and balanced framework."

According to the survey, 51 per cent of teachers identified the automation of repetitive and time-consuming tasks as the primary advantage of using AI tools, including features like assigning homework. Additionally, 49 per cent highlighted its role in attendance tracking, while another 49 per cent stressed on its usefulness in sending reminders.

Empowering teachers by automating routine tasks

Sangita Chima, Principal, Amity School Dubai, said, "AI education at an early age focuses on foundational, hands-on learning using interactive tools, gamified platforms, etc. These learning tools spark curiosity and empower students for life. Familiarising students with AI concepts early on prepares them to navigate, contribute to, and critically assess a world increasingly driven by AI technologies. "Students understand computational thinking, problem-solving, and creativity in their growing years. Also, there is an excellent scope for empowering teachers by automating routine tasks such as grading, paperwork and extensive planning." Abhilasha Singh Meanwhile, Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International, said, "We have AI as a skill-based subject in middle school because by then the understanding of students has evolved. AI is here to stay and is going to be a part of our lives. So, bringing this awareness to children is important. It is a part of our curriculum. We also have a responsibility to prepare our students for the future job market. We can't ignore it so we better adopt it. But there is a lot of ethics around it. Academic integrity is important." "I also support the use of AI technology for teachers as it assists with lesson preparation, making the process more time-efficient," she added.