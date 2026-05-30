UAE economy grows 6.2%, GDP rises to Dh1.9 trillion in 2025

The UAE economy expanded by 6.2% in 2025, with GDP rising to Dh1.9 trillion, while non-oil GDP grew 6.8% to reach Dh1.5 trillion.

Commenting on the figures, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the national economy continues to deliver strong performance, with the latest results reflecting 'sustained and genuine' progress towards the goals of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

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He said the strong growth and progress were made possible by the support and guidance of the country's leadership.

Highlighting the key growth drivers, Al Marri said construction, financial and insurance activities, and real estate posted the strongest growth, while trade and manufacturing continued to account for the largest share of non-oil GDP.

Looking ahead, the UAE economy is expected to maintain strong momentum.

According to the Central Bank of the UAE's latest report, GDP is projected to grow by 5.6 per cent in 2026, driven largely by the non-oil sector despite concerns surrounding regional tensions.

The central bank expects the UAE to outpace the GCC's average growth rate of 4.8 per cent this year, making it the region's second-fastest-growing economy after Qatar, which is forecast to expand by 6.1 per cent.